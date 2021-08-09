Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Berry (BRY)

Berry (NASDAQ: BRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Berry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

8/4/2021 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/23/2021 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

7/22/2021 – Berry had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Berry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

7/7/2021 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of BRY opened at $5.26 on Monday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

