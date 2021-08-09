Analysts Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get eGain alerts:

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.32. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.