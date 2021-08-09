Analysts Set Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

CCRN stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,175 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

