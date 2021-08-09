Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,884

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,627.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.