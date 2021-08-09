Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target at $77.42

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAFNF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price target (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

iA Financial stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

