Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $63.93

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

