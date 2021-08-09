Analysts Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $112.50

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

PRLB stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 4,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 114.5% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 189.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

