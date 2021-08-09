Analyzing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 23.89% 115.28% 32.06%

This table compares Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 21.54 $581.78 million $6.71 102.12

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 3 0 2.60

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.20%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $588.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.19%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

