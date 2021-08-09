Analyzing Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Union Pacific pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $19.53 billion 7.36 $5.35 billion $8.19 26.92 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 28.60% 37.65% 9.75% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 6 14 1 2.76 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Union Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $242.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Pioneer Railcorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

