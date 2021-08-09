Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,264. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 920,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,339. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.