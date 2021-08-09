Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $19.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOMR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AOMR opened at $18.71 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

