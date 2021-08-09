APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $18.33

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $17.70. APA shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 30,560 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $26,940,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

