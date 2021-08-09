APENFT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146.82 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, APENFT has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and $146.82 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

