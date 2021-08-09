Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.89

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.