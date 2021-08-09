API3 (API3) Market Cap Achieves $71.07 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $71.07 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00011196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.