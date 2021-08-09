Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $9.53 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00285957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

