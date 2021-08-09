Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

