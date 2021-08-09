AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $1,434,049. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.