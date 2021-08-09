AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.80 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

PIRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.