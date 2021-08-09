AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

