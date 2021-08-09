AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,866 shares of company stock valued at $612,439. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

