AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,717 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fortress Biotech worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

