Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Arconic worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

