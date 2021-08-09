Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ARGO traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $55.79. 86,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

