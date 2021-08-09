Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.