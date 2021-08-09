ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.40.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

