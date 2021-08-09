Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.