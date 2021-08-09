Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Natalie Massenet acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Insiders purchased 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON AML traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,982 ($25.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,943.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.