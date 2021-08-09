Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 134.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 663,814 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

