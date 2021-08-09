Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.61. Approximately 7,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 83,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$324.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.89.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

