Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AUPH traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 252,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,557. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

