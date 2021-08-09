Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalon were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon alerts:

AWX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.