Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,756.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,509.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.37 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

