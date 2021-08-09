Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $2.04 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 523.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $334.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $349.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

