Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 955.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

