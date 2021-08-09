Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVOS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

