Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.69

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 5925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.17 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $3,440,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

