Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avient were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

