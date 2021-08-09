Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 216,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

