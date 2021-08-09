Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. On average, analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

