Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
ASM opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.