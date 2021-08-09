Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

