Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.50.

AXON stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

