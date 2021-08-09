Azbit Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Azbit has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,568.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00814045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

