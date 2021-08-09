B. Riley Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONTO opened at $77.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

