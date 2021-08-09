Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €155.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €145.46.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.