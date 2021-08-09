Baader Bank Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.34. Covestro has a 1 year low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.