Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

