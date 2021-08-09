Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.62 ($4.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

