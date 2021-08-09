Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is ($0.22). Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 68,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,649. The stock has a market cap of $463.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

