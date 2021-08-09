BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,758,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at $728,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

